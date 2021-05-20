Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $158.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.52. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.