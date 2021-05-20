Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,337 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.8% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,641,000. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,283,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,906,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,367,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,174,000 after acquiring an additional 359,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,522,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

