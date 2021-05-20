Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,336,000 after acquiring an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 526,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,846,000 after purchasing an additional 189,283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $248.82 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $177.93 and a one year high of $263.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

