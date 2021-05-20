Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $265.34

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 265.34 ($3.47) and traded as high as GBX 279.28 ($3.65). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 277.10 ($3.62), with a volume of 8,816,673 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The company has a market capitalization of £16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 281 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 265.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider John Kingman purchased 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £1,644.50 ($2,148.55). Also, insider George Lewis bought 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,434 shares of company stock worth $664,068 and sold 295,085 shares worth $86,590,164.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

