LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,557 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 10.80% of LendingTree worth $302,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,276,000 after purchasing an additional 316,744 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 698.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREE. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northland Securities cut their target price on LendingTree from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist cut their target price on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.38.

In other LendingTree news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $276.21 per share, for a total transaction of $966,735.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,237.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Neil Salvage sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $262,900.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $196.01 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.65.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

