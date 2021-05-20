Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 58.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lennar worth $39,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 50.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 37.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Barclays raised their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.