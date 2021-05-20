LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Up to $185.44

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $185.44, but opened at $192.33. LHC Group shares last traded at $192.16, with a volume of 561 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

