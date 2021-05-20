Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading Down 1.6%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 11,026 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 26,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone.

