Liberty Street Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 420,314 Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 420,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000. Hims & Hers Health comprises 20.4% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned 0.22% of Hims & Hers Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIMS. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

HIMS stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

