Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Marston’s (LON:MARS)

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 101 ($1.32).

Marston’s stock traded up GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 91 ($1.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,459,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,076. The company has a market cap of £600.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 84.31. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 30.80 ($0.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

