Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group (LON:KLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KLR stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 818 ($10.69). The stock had a trading volume of 85,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 831.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12. Keller Group has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 875 ($11.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £591.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.98.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

