Lido DAO Token Market Cap Reaches $80.30 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00007923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $80.30 million and approximately $5.63 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00399581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.31 or 0.00218667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034173 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.57 or 0.00960212 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

