LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.78 million.

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $10.33 on Thursday. LifeMD has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $33.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other LifeMD news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 22,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,470.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 71,169 shares in the company, valued at $629,845.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,055 shares of company stock valued at $417,151.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeMD stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of LifeMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.