Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-$856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. Lifetime Brands has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

