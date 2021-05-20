Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Shares Gap Up to $57.44

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $57.44, but opened at $61.00. Lightspeed POS shares last traded at $64.69, with a volume of 140,184 shares changing hands.

LSPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -80.26.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

