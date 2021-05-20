Lightspeed POS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,094 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,031% compared to the average volume of 239 put options.

LSPD opened at $57.44 on Thursday. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $82.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the fourth quarter valued at $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares in the last quarter. Canaan Partners IX LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,093,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Cormark upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

