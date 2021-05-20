Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Trading 12.4% Higher

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$79.79 and last traded at C$78.25. 531,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 720,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$69.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$90.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$84.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$99.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$81.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$79.73.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.