Lightstreams 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $936.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $649,735.42 and $936.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00074804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.97 or 0.01149446 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.96 or 0.09638248 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. It launched on March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,165,008 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars.

