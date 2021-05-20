Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.600-9.800 EPS.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $306.39.

Linde stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,865. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $190.35 and a fifty-two week high of $303.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $289.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.57.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

