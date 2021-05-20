Linear (LINA) Trading Down 36.2% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. In the last seven days, Linear has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $177.93 million and approximately $40.25 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,610,031,048 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

