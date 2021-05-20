Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $89,879.71 and $113.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,830.91 or 1.00345782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00126032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003880 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

