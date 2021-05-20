Lobstex Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $735,107.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 137.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001169 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 21,991,824 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

