LocalCoinSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,804.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $4,804.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00131934 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002368 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.95 or 0.00849223 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,750,017 coins and its circulating supply is 51,537,240 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

