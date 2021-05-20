LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 237.50 ($3.10).

Shares of LON LMP traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). 3,371,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,131. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 223.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 224.48. LondonMetric Property has a 1-year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

