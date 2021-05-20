LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

LondonMetric Property stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 228 ($2.98). The company had a trading volume of 3,371,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,131. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 223.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.48.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

