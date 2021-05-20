Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Now Covered by Longbow Research

Analysts at Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLGN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of SLGN opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Silgan has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Silgan by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

