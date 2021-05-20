Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.75

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and traded as high as GBX 66.30 ($0.87). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 65.30 ($0.85), with a volume of 266,618 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £254.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 33.75.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

