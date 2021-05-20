Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,294 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,294 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Invesco by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 43,161 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,177,000 after acquiring an additional 291,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 870,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,207,401 in the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

