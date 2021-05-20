Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 30,130 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Owens & Minor worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is a positive change from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

