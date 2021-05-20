Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,067 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,507,391,000 after buying an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.66. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.02 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of -139.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.