Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,242 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $6,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRO opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

