Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,021 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 27,536 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Gibraltar Industries worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK stock opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

