Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $8,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 78,709 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total transaction of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

