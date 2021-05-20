Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,422 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $225.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.07 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.66 and a 12-month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.25.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total value of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,591 shares of company stock worth $43,761,441. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

