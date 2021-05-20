Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 237.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,400,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,091,000 after purchasing an additional 133,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,132,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,141,000 after purchasing an additional 649,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,226,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 214,951 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,715 shares of company stock worth $113,422,475 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $320.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

