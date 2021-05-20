Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,119 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $138,077,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 548.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 513,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,875,000 after buying an additional 325,714 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on STX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.96.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

