Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 376.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,090 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Teradata worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

TDC stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,612,647.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,214. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradata has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

