Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

