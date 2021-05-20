Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,516 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $264,589,000 after buying an additional 800,986 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after buying an additional 210,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.