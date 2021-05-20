Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.64 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,740 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,027,000 after acquiring an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,799,000 after acquiring an additional 355,250 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.98 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The stock has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3,849.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.