Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sonoco Products worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

