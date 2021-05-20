Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,846,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,320,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,108,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 912,062 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock worth $110,641,396. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

