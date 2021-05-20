Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,277 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.69 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

