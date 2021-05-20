Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,135 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,135 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,022,082.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,133 shares of company stock worth $41,302,363. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

