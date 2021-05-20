Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 100,158 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,698,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after buying an additional 2,979,131 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 413,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock worth $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.75.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $252.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.06.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

