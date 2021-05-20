Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 115,555 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after buying an additional 14,461 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of MDU stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.60. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.