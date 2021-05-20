Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,889 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $48.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

