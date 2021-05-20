Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 26,176 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 59.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,219,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $63,607,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 708,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,384,000 after buying an additional 156,248 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at $89,517,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $329.77 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

LAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.42.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

