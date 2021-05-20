Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,940 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Penske Automotive Group worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 189.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $144,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $85.03 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,559 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total transaction of $463,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

