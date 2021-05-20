Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,201 shares of company stock valued at $15,374,386 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

NYSE:AMT opened at $246.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

